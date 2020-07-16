Tech GiantsAppleTech News
Apple releases iOS 13.6 in Italy: here are the news of the update

By Brian Adam
While the most experienced developers and enthusiasts are testing iOS 14, Apple continues to update the stable version of its operating system for mobile devices in Italy: we have now reached the update to iOS 13.6.

According to also to what reported by Wccftech and 9to5Mac, the latter does not introduce many features, but there is some interesting news. In particular, CarPlay support has arrived. There are also the classic bug fixes and there is now a “Symptoms” section within the Health app. Also interesting is the automatic installation of updates, which allows the user to find his iPhone ready the next morning (if the smartphone is connected to the Wi-Fi network). Previously, you had to manually choose when to install the updates. Then there is some news related to Apple News.

In short, the update to iOS 13.6 can be considered as a “secondary update”. However, as always it is good to update and surely the innovations implemented by Apple may be useful for some users. For the rest, we remind you that to perform the update you just need to go to the path Settings> General> Software Update. The update is already available in Italy, so you should find it right away.

Since if you are talking about iOS, you may be interested in the iOS 14 presentation news. In addition, we remind you that they have come out also iPadOS 13.6, tvOS 13.4.8, watchOS 6.2.8 and macOS Catalina 10.15.6.

