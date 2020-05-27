Apple Pro Display XDR wins the best screen award of 2020

Apple's XDR Pro Display arrived on the market at a price of 5,599 euros, completely changing the standards of the display sector for professional use. This year, during the 26th Annual Industry Display Awards, Apple's solution managed to win the "display of the year" award, reaching a very important milestone.

Particular importance was given to color accuracy, color gamut, brightness and support for editing HDR content. Opinions are all favorable in this regard, in fact HDTVTest has declared that the Pro Display XDR represents a dead end street and represents a point of reference for lovers of professional colors.

PCMa, after testing it, instead promoted the quality of construction and the fidelity of the colors. SID, the Society for Information Display, which conferred this recognition, expressed itself on Apple's Pro Display XDR as follows: "With its huge 32-inch LCD panel, Retina display resolution up to 6K and over 20 million pixels, the Apple Pro Display XDR sets a new record among professional displays. Designed for professionals who rely on color accuracy and realistic image reproduction, such as photographers, video editors, 3D creators and color enthusiasts, the Pro Display XDR offers the most complete feature set ever seen on a screen for its price range and making it a unique tool for all creatives.

It is equipped with a wide color range P3 and a 10-bit color depth and allows the reproduction of billions of colors with exceptional precision. The brightness reaches 1000 nits in full screen and a peak of 1600 nits, with a contrast ratio of 1.000.000: 1 and a backlight system designed by Apple for an optimized light regulation. The XDR Pro Display sets a new industry standard for quality images and an excellent balance between size, weight and cost ".

Previously also other Apple products such as the Watch Series 4, the iPhone X and the ProMotion technology implemented on the iPad Pro have won this award. The Cupertino house has always shown great attention on the integration of excellent quality panels on different products.

Apple does not want to stop and would be studying the development of a new Magic Keyboard for iPad and could implement some health monitoring functions on the next AirPods.