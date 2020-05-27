Tech NewsComputingEditor's Pick
Updated:

Apple Pro Display XDR wins the best screen award of 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple Pro Display XDR wins the best screen award of 2020

Apple's XDR Pro Display arrived on the market at a price of 5,599 euros, completely changing the standards of the display sector for professional use. This year, during the 26th Annual Industry Display Awards, Apple's solution managed to win the "display of the year" award, reaching a very important milestone.

Particular importance was given to color accuracy, color gamut, brightness and support for editing HDR content. Opinions are all favorable in this regard, in fact HDTVTest has declared that the Pro Display XDR represents a dead end street and represents a point of reference for lovers of professional colors.

PCMa, after testing it, instead promoted the quality of construction and the fidelity of the colors. SID, the Society for Information Display, which conferred this recognition, expressed itself on Apple's Pro Display XDR as follows: "With its huge 32-inch LCD panel, Retina display resolution up to 6K and over 20 million pixels, the Apple Pro Display XDR sets a new record among professional displays. Designed for professionals who rely on color accuracy and realistic image reproduction, such as photographers, video editors, 3D creators and color enthusiasts, the Pro Display XDR offers the most complete feature set ever seen on a screen for its price range and making it a unique tool for all creatives.

It is equipped with a wide color range P3 and a 10-bit color depth and allows the reproduction of billions of colors with exceptional precision. The brightness reaches 1000 nits in full screen and a peak of 1600 nits, with a contrast ratio of 1.000.000: 1 and a backlight system designed by Apple for an optimized light regulation. The XDR Pro Display sets a new industry standard for quality images and an excellent balance between size, weight and cost ".

Previously also other Apple products such as the Watch Series 4, the iPhone X and the ProMotion technology implemented on the iPad Pro have won this award. The Cupertino house has always shown great attention on the integration of excellent quality panels on different products.

Apple does not want to stop and would be studying the development of a new Magic Keyboard for iPad and could implement some health monitoring functions on the next AirPods.

More Articles Like This

Microsoft already has the pages with information about the new Windows 10 update

Microsoft Brian Adam - 0
Windows 10 Spring Update release is imminent. All indications suggest that it will take place on May 28, that is, in a few hours....
Read more

HP introduces ZBook Firefly 14: the smallest workstation on the market

Laptops Brian Adam - 0
Announcements continue on the HP front. The company announced the new ZBook Firefly 14 and 15 workstations, among which stands out the 14-inch model...
Read more

Goodbye to Amazon Pantry: the service will close on June 30th

Amazon Brian Adam - 0
With a note published on its official Italian website, Amazon has announced the closure of Pantry, the service that allows you to shop through...
Read more

Google Play removes millions of comments about TikTok, but expels it from its selection of publishers

Apps Brian Adam - 0
Recently Google Play has swept TikTok from its Editors Pick, a title that is earned by those quality applications that Google considers worthy of...
Read more

How Smart Rent, Samsung's Galaxy rental program works

Android Brian Adam - 0
Samsung is focusing heavily on it Smart Rent, the rental service of the Korean giant that allows you to always have in your...
Read more

Creative completes the Sound BlasterX G6 experience with the addition of GameVoice Mix

Computing Brian Adam - 0
Creative once again improves the console gaming experience. Through the new firmware update was GameVoice Mix implemented to Sound BlasterX G6 functions, improving the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam - 0

Apple Pro Display XDR wins the best screen award of 2020

Apple's XDR Pro Display arrived on the market at a price of 5,599 euros, completely changing the standards of...
Read more
Latest news

Four men being questioned by Gardaí in relation to a large number of guns and ammunition served in the Midlands

Brian Adam - 0
Four men are being questioned by Gardaí in relation to several guns and ammunition found in the Midlands. The guns and ammunition were fired in...
Read more
Microsoft

Microsoft already has the pages with information about the new Windows 10 update

Brian Adam - 0
Windows 10 Spring Update release is imminent. All indications suggest that it will take place on May 28, that is, in a few hours....
Read more
Laptops

HP introduces ZBook Firefly 14: the smallest workstation on the market

Brian Adam - 0
Announcements continue on the HP front. The company announced the new ZBook Firefly 14 and 15 workstations, among which stands out the 14-inch model...
Read more
Corona Virus

IFC provides guarantees of more than US $ 300 million to Central American banks in response to COVID-19

Brian Adam - 0
The use of these lines of credit between March 17 and May 22, 2020, is part of the Global Program for Trade Financing. By...
Read more
Amazon

Goodbye to Amazon Pantry: the service will close on June 30th

Brian Adam - 0
With a note published on its official Italian website, Amazon has announced the closure of Pantry, the service that allows you to shop through...
Read more
Latest news

Works of art amaze the public in Tralee in County Kerry

Brian Adam - 0
In Tralee in County Kerry, people are amazed at artworks being created unexpectedly on street walls around the town. The gorgeous murals are being...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY