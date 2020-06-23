Apple presents the new iPadOS 14: here are all the news coming to the iPad

Alongside the new iOS 14, Apple has also revealed the new major update for iPadOs, the operating system designed for tablets that incorporates many of the innovations shown in the “portable” version.

Apple further looks at productivity, conscious of the use that its tablet users make. It is precisely in this situation that the new sidebar for photographs is inserted, but also the possibility of organizing photos and documents via drag and drop, in the same way as it does on macOS.

The new search bar that basically is nothing more than an app launcher, able to recognize not only the applications on the tablet, but also to search the web.

For the call management instead Apple has completely redesigned the graphical interface, preferring to remove the full screen in favor of a less invasive and smaller notification-style system.

News also for Apple Pencil, the best-selling accessory for iPad. The tablet pen will enjoy the “Scribble” function, which allows you to write any text “by hand” and then see it transformed into digital. The same system also applies to geometric shapes: in the demo shown you see the OS recognize a pentagon and an arrow drawn by hand in fully editable vector shapes. However, Scribble can also be used in the Safari search bar and in general in any field, such as reminders or notes.

Clearly, widgets seen at work on iOS 14 will also arrive on iPadOs. iPadOS 14 will finally allow you to modify the default system apps (such as the web browser); we don’t know if this feature will also embrace the iPhone counterpart or not.