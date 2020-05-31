Apple presents the new iPad (7th Gen.) with a larger screen

We knew for some time that a new iPad could fall and it has been. Those of Tim Cook have decided with this seventh generation, to make the experience of using iPads truly different from its normal range, not the Pro models that were launched for the first time in 2015.

Now the normal iPad comes with its own keyboard case and maintains its compatibility with the Apple Pencil of the first generation, in such a way that we will be able to squeeze the most of the new iPadOS that will reach all the company’s tablets in the coming weeks (so far no definitive date has been advanced).

Bigger screen and more power

As is customary at Apple, the new tablets arrive with slight changes, not so much in design as in interior power. Now, the chip that gives life to the Apple device is more powerful, up to twice, and also Its screen has grown to 10.2 inches, so it seems clear that the Cupertino already definitely leave behind the 9.7 models.

Yes, Apple remains conservative in overall design, leaving for Pro models all the advantages of the latest iPhone X, XS and XI with Face ID, so it repeats on your entry tablet with Touch ID. This model will be available at the end of September and its starting price will be, for the 32GB model, $ 329, that is, 379 euros (in exchange, plus the plus that those from Cupertino add) and that have a delivery date for mid october.

