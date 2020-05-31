Apple prepares new iPad models for the month of October

Until the next September 10 passes, it seems that Apple is going to monopolize a good part of the current technological situation, although If you thought that we were only going to tell you news of the next iPhone 11, you are wrong.

One of the advantages of the arrival of a new Apple operating system is that along the way data that reveal the plans of those from Cupertino tend to sneak in. Those famous model codes that are recorded in iOS 13 and for which there are always users researching to see what it is about.

New iPads from October

The fact is that, as has been the custom in recent years, Apple takes the opportunity to change some models of iPad once the storm has passed from the launch of their new iPhone. And that usually happens in October, without Keynote in between sometimes, so maybe this year will be the same case once the major restyling of the iPad Pro was carried out in 2018.

Apple iPad 2018. Manzana

So, reading the iPadOS code it seems that We will have news around the iPad Pro and, also, the base model of the entire range. That iPad that has been compatible with Apple Pencil for a couple of years and that continues on its way as a cheap entry alternative to this segment of devices.

In both cases we are talking about minor improvements, that is, they will add a review of their processor, we will see if the storage options increase (although it seems unlikely once we already have 1TB iPad Pro in the market) and some more details like the camera which it has been commented that they could add a new time of flight sensor for photographic and augmented reality tasks.

As for the basic iPad we are in the same. No change in design is expected so will keep the lines outlined on the original iPad Air as well as mini models that last year were renovated with an amazing fifth generation.

With all these ingredients on the table, If you are thinking of buying a new iPad or iPad Pro, we recommend waiting for the new models Because, as always happens with Apple devices, their prices never drop. And to spend 1,000 euros now for a Pro, it is almost better to do it with the one that brings the most updated hardware in October, right?