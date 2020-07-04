Apple patents an incredible 5-screen MacBook Pro

After the revolution of ARM-based processors for Macs, we return to talk about future of Apple and, more precisely, that of MacBooks. In fact, interesting details have emerged online relating to the plans that the Tim Cook company could implement in the coming years.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizmochina, the Cupertino company has filed a patent at the China National Intellectual Property Office. The latter body approved it on June 30, 2020, so it is very recent. The patent is accompanied by a very interesting illustration (which you can see at the bottom of the news).

The image involved shows a MacBook Pro which, in addition to the main screen, also has four more displays present in the keyboard and trackpad area. It is not entirely clear what Apple’s intentions are regarding the functionality of these screens, but the Tim Cook company refers to the various panels through the name “Dynamic Display Interface”.

The Cupertino company probably wants to replace the Touch Bar, which in fact does not appear in the illustration. However, several international sources describe the possibility that Apple is studying additional unpublished features. We will see, for the moment we are only talking about a patent and therefore we do not know if this solution will be really implemented in the future.