Tech NewsMobile
Updated:

Apple One Year Warranty ?: How to see the time you have left on your iPhone

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
iphoneBrian Adam -

Meet the 13 new emojis that will arrive on iPhone!

To join the celebration of Emoji Day, Apple has introduced 13 new emojis that will arrive on all iPhones...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

A new tool seeks the boundary between the quantum and classical world

A new tool, which is based on the flow of clouds of ultra-cold atoms, promises to test the transition...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

OPPO Watch has arrived in Europe, launching on July 20 in Germany for € 249

OPPO Watch appeared surprisingly in the Old Continent, specifically in Germany, where apparently it will arrive very soon at...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple One Year Warranty ?: How to see the time you have left on your iPhone

The guarantee of Apple devices has always been a matter of debate, because those of Cupertino usually go it alone and, of course, when we live in a space as strict as that of the European Union, where our rights as consumers are usually very well defended , well collide with the intentions of the Americans, who continue to resist applying regulations forcing her to offer 24 months of full coverage.

A product of this is what Apple has called a "limited warranty" of one year, and that is applicable to any device of the company, but what about the second? Although Tim Cook's only announce that they take care of those first 12 months, in reality you can count on the mandatory two yearss to which all manufacturers within the European Union are bound.

The nook that has been sought is to inform users that the "limited warranty" with Apple is only one year, and the next is borne by the establishment where you have purchased it, be it a large area, a mobile operator, etc. Obviously, no matter how much they camouflage it, if you buy the iPhone (or iPad, etc.) in a store and it breaks down during the second year, Apple will fix it through the seller, so it will be her, ultimately , the one that takes charge of some form of those last 12 months. And we do not tell you anything if you have purchased your mobile in an Apple Store …

How to see the date of the "limited warranty"?

Until recently, the only way to know when our iPhone warranty term ended was by looking at the invoice or the purchase receipt. We had alternatives through the Apple website, within our profile in the store, but it was a nuisance. Knowing this information is important, not only to know if we are within the deadline to fix something, but when it comes to selling it since this way you can inform the buyer of the protection time that remains.

How to view the warranty term of our Apple device. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
How to see the warranty term of our Apple device.

Fortunately, iOS has added an ability to see when the term of that "limited warranty" ends of our device, within the "Settings", later selecting "General", then "Information" and, finally, the "Limited Warranty" section. As you can see just above, it tells us that this period ends on September 19 of this year, but since it is an iPhone 11 Pro Max, you have to add twelve more months, until 2021, since it was acquired through a Apple Store.

Anyway, do not expect transparency from Apple and unless it tells you in that section the term to which by law it has to commit with your client. She will remain committed to wanting to do things as she intends and not as required by legislation, which is a 24-month yes or yes guarantee on our phone: either through its stores or any other.

>

More Articles Like This

The Tesla Model S and X can already load up to 1,600 km. autonomy per hour

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Tesla knows that one of the main hurdles they have to deal with right now to convince potential customers to jump into electric cars...
Read more

What is the Spotify plan that best suits your needs?

Apps Brian Adam -
Just two weeks ago Spotify officially announced that Platform users had a new subscription modality at their disposal, who had his main claim in...
Read more

Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Apple Brian Adam -
Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested by users, which is intended...
Read more

Chrome 84 is coming to iOS and Android: do you know all the news it brings?

Android Brian Adam -
This week has been chosen by Google to update its browser on both iOS and Android, so version 84 is already a reality. And...
Read more

The Moto E7 is filtered in some photos that advance its double camera and the Snadpragon 632, among other features

Android Brian Adam -
Last year, Motorola launched the sixth generation of its Moto E family, the most economical and basic of its catalogue. Within it, we met...
Read more

How to survive the journey to Mars: guide to the dangers of space

Space tech Brian Adam -
In movies, the journey to Mars is simply a formality and the real dangers begin when you land on the red planet. In reality,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY