Apple One Year Warranty ?: How to see the time you have left on your iPhone

The guarantee of Apple devices has always been a matter of debate, because those of Cupertino usually go it alone and, of course, when we live in a space as strict as that of the European Union, where our rights as consumers are usually very well defended , well collide with the intentions of the Americans, who continue to resist applying regulations forcing her to offer 24 months of full coverage.

A product of this is what Apple has called a "limited warranty" of one year, and that is applicable to any device of the company, but what about the second? Although Tim Cook's only announce that they take care of those first 12 months, in reality you can count on the mandatory two yearss to which all manufacturers within the European Union are bound.

The nook that has been sought is to inform users that the "limited warranty" with Apple is only one year, and the next is borne by the establishment where you have purchased it, be it a large area, a mobile operator, etc. Obviously, no matter how much they camouflage it, if you buy the iPhone (or iPad, etc.) in a store and it breaks down during the second year, Apple will fix it through the seller, so it will be her, ultimately , the one that takes charge of some form of those last 12 months. And we do not tell you anything if you have purchased your mobile in an Apple Store …

How to see the date of the "limited warranty"?

Until recently, the only way to know when our iPhone warranty term ended was by looking at the invoice or the purchase receipt. We had alternatives through the Apple website, within our profile in the store, but it was a nuisance. Knowing this information is important, not only to know if we are within the deadline to fix something, but when it comes to selling it since this way you can inform the buyer of the protection time that remains.

How to see the warranty term of our Apple device.

Fortunately, iOS has added an ability to see when the term of that "limited warranty" ends of our device, within the "Settings", later selecting "General", then "Information" and, finally, the "Limited Warranty" section. As you can see just above, it tells us that this period ends on September 19 of this year, but since it is an iPhone 11 Pro Max, you have to add twelve more months, until 2021, since it was acquired through a Apple Store.

Anyway, do not expect transparency from Apple and unless it tells you in that section the term to which by law it has to commit with your client. She will remain committed to wanting to do things as she intends and not as required by legislation, which is a 24-month yes or yes guarantee on our phone: either through its stores or any other.

