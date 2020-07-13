Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsApps
Apple Music redoes its look with iOS 14: here are all the news

By Brian Adam
Even Apple Music has a new look with iOS 14: let’s see together what are the news that users will find with the new operating system.

iOS 14 it could be one of the most important updates for iPhones in recent years. During the WWDC opening keynote, Apple engineers and executives showed the many innovations that the major update coming next autumn will bring, including widgets and the new AppLibrary, and in the following days, we had the opportunity to observe closely the changes which, although not officially announced, will still make up a very full-bodied package. Today we will focus on Apple Music, the music streaming service that will become even richer.

Widgets and the new iPad app

Apple Music will support iOS 14 widgets. By adding it to the Home screen through the dedicated panel, you can start the Music application to play the playlists or albums displayed. At least in the first beta build, however, direct interaction with the widget does not seem to be activated, since the APIs made available by Apple do not support any action.

More importantly, for iPad users, it is that Apple Music has the look for the tablet. Until last year, in fact, many had complained about the little care reserved by Apple for the iPad app, which was nothing more than an enlarged version of the iPhone one.
Well, with iOS 14 the Colossus of Cupertino has decided to change by completely redesigning the client, which will adapt perfectly to the larger screen.

Apple Music will be 100% compatible with the news coming on the AirPods Pro and AirPods, including the automatic switching that allows the headphones to adjust the audio frequencies according to the users’ hearing abilities.

Improved the search experience

The new Apple Music search system will debut with iPadOS 14 and iOS 14.

First of all, when the “Search” panel opens, will immediately show the most popular categories and the most popular musical genres.
Furthermore, during a search, the “best results” that combine all the categories in question will be shown alongside the artists, albums, songs and playlists.
However, Apple has also worked to simplify the search for songs and albums in the library: through changes to the graphical interface, and the ability to perform contextual searches, it will be even easier to search for songs saved on the smartphone or on the iCloud library, based on context and mood, but also by genres.

Tips in line with your musical tastes

In the wake of what Spotify has done, too Apple Music with iOS 14 will include “autoplay” mode. What does it mean? That once the songs in the queue are exhausted (therefore at the end of a playlist or an album), the service will continue to play other songs, similar to those listened up to that moment. Basically this will create a real personalized radio station.

There tab “For You” has been replaced by “Discover”. This change was necessary following the numerous criticisms of the users, according to which Apple Music does not know was able to show suggestions up to the musical tastes and likes put to artists and songs, unlike what happens with Spotify.
Apple claims to have finally solved this problem, to allow subscribers to discover new artists and albums in line with their preferences.

Also new for the “Listen Now” tab, which has been moved to the top position in the bar at the bottom of the UI, while animated covers for Apple’s playlists will also arrive from the front of the graphic changes.

