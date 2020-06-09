Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News
Apple knows how to keep a safe distance in selfies

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

From today Spain is at a point of de-escalation of almost complete normality, with most of the country in phase 3 and the rest in a comfortable phase 2. The case is that despite the warnings that we all wear masks, we maintain extreme hygiene and that we stay away from others at least two meters, it continues to cost us horrors. Because we want or we are not to hug each other a lot, catch us and get closer, so that instinct is not erased from one day to the next.

Unfortunately, we will have to. Circumstances are pressing and that safety distance will have to be effective to stop the pandemic, even in selfies that we take with friends. Until now, when we wanted to leave a memory of a party, trip or meeting, we all crowded into a square meter and at the cry of “patataaaa” we clicked on the smartphone screen.

Apple, however, believes that we should not give up something as natural as a selfie between friends so he has devised a way for us to carry them out with maximum security. Thus, at least, it is deduced from one of the last patents that we have known and that, as a curiosity, it must be said that it was filed before the pandemic, in 2018. Coincidence?

Distance group selfies?

Patent for Apple’s Safe Group Selfies.

The idea that Apple has had is that the camera of their devices be able to create group sessions to take a selfie between several friends, although they are separated by thousands of kilometres. The concept is to take from each of the devices the image of the faces and bodies of the participants to, through software, integrate them in such a way that it seems that we have been together somewhere.

We already know that a selfie of this type is not the same as when we all travel together and take a photon in front of the Cathedral of Burgos, but It can serve so that, even if we are all in the same place, we can return with a moderately acceptable memory to include in a photo album. Of course, one of the advantages of this type of group photography with social safety distance would be that each member of the group could have a memory with him in the first place. That is, to the front, since the editing options would allow organizing and relocating each friend in a different place in the photograph.

Be that as it may, It doesn’t seem like the best way to take group selfies. But if the coronavirus persists and we have to take measures to avoid the infections, at least those artificial memories will have the added value that they were made in exceptional circumstances.

