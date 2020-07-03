 sd
Apple is paving the way to install macOS on their iPhone and iPad

By Brian Adam
Almost since iPhone and iPad exist rumoured to be Apple’s long-term plan to get all its operating systems to converge in one place. For a time there was the question of whether it would be iOS (and iPadOS) that would absorb macOS, but seen what happened in the keynote of June 22, it is clear that it will be just the other way around.

At that Cupertino digital event we saw proof that ARM processors that will arrive at Apple computers will remain with macOS as an operating system and that, if anything, it will be the company’s phones and tablets that give it a hard time, including, supposedly, desktop facilities to carry the same apps in your pocket as on your laptop.

Something like this has been leaking in recent days where it is claimed that Apple you are already working on an iPhone that will be able to carry a macOS version, in such a way that we can connect it to a monitor to work as if we had a MacBook on us. A sort of Samsung DeX that turned their Galaxy into small desktop computers and everything.

Mobile, tablets and Mac, all together

After all, one of the things that last month’s keynote showed is that tall apps and games running on iOS and iPadOS will be able to run on those A12Z Bionic chips from Apple itself, which appeared working in the Developer Transition Kit in the form of Mac Mini that is already beginning to reach some developers.

Undoubtedly, such a movement would need a very deep reflection because, if all converge on the same OS, a moment would come when many of the products that now appear clearly differentiated would end up confusing the user: Would a keyboard iPad Pro work similarly to a MacBook (Air, Pro, or regular)? How would they differ?

Just because the Apple ecosystem is going to be much more cross-platform compatible thanks to the new ARM processors of the Macs of the future does not mean that the lines that separate your devices are eliminated. Surely they will be more diffuse than ever, but without giving up the characteristics that make each one special of the products that Cupertino has right now. macOS for everyone? We will see. Take it, without a doubt, as the first approach to something that seems inevitable, although we still have to know-how.

