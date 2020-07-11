Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News


Apple iPhone 12, the video summary: this is how it could be

By Brian Adam
Following the rumours relating to the technical data sheet of the Pro variant, we return to talk about Apple and its next range of smartphones: iPhone 12.

In particular, according to what reported by Wccftech and Cult of Mac, a fan decided to collect rumours and leaks related to the device and summarize them in an interesting video, which is just 54 seconds allows you to get an idea about which direction the Cupertino company seems to want to take.

There is, therefore, no new information compared to what we have discussed previously in these pages, but someone has taken the trouble to create a content that in a short time “refreshes” the mind of fans, selecting the indiscretions that seem to be more truthful.

If you want to find out more about what has transpired online in recent months on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, we advise you to take a tour on our page dedicated to the topic, where you can find all the news related to these smartphones. For example, it has recently emerged that the iPhone 12 sales package may not include the charger and EarPods. We remind you that for the moment it is only rumoured, so we invite you to take everything with due caution. Will the corridor rumours materialize? We’ll see.

