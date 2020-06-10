Apple, iOS 14 could introduce an important novelty for calls

Everything suggests that one is coming important news for calls on iOS 14. In fact, according to the latest rumours, Apple is working to bring a feature on its devices that is not currently available natively.

In particular, according to what reported by GSMArena and as you can see in the screenshot at the bottom of the news (original source Gizchina), the next “big update” of the operating system for Apple’s mobile devices could bring with it the ability to record calls via a native feature.

More precisely, everything suggests that the Cupertino company is thinking of implementing, directly in a section of the Settings, the option to enable call recording, relating to both “classic” and those made via FaceTime, the iconic Apple application that uses Wi-Fi or data connections.

In the description of the alleged functionality, we read that it is the user who must inform the interlocutor that he’s recording a call. Furthermore, by activating the option, you agree not to let anyone use your device while the function to record calls is active.

In any case, for the moment it is only about rumour and leak. We, therefore, invite you to take the information reported in this news with due caution. Will iOS 14 really implement similar functionality? We’ll see.

In the meantime, we remind you that an alleged list of iPhones compatible with iOS 14 has recently leaked online.