Tech NewsMobile
Updated:

Apple has the formula so that some iPhone 12 are not more expensive

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple has the formula so that some iPhone 12 are not more expensive

It is Apple's custom to launch new smartphones every year and, in the same way, steadily climbing steps in your price. Thus, after some generations in which those little steps were not too big, the iPhone X and iPhone XS arrived and things shot up with 256GB models that cost more than 1,400 euros.

Now Apple fans, those who welcome new models every year by buying them, fear the worst because, apart from more than predictable innovations and innovations, iPhone 12 will have 5G for the first time, so it is not impossible to imagine that those from Cupertino will want to take advantage of to climb another one of those steps a little bit more.

A plan to avoid raising all prices

With that idea on the table, an analyst, Daniel Ives, has revealed that Apple has a strategy to avoid a general rise in all its new terminals in 2020 and that a small ace is kept in the sleeve in the form of a truce to the users, thanks to a model that will see the feature that is increasingly important in a smartphone cut: its compatibility with 5G networks.

Mobile 5G networks. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Mobile 5G networks.

The idea that they use is thatSome of the new iPhone 12s don't carry that new chip and stick with the current 4G / LTE connectivity, so that they can count on the market with a cheaper model within the new range of phones. What is not known at this time is whether it will be an option extensible to the four devices that will go on sale at the end of the year or if this will only affect a single model, specifically the most accessible that could be the one that incorporates the 5.4-inch screen.

Be that as it may, Apple is thinking of launching a model with these characteristics confirms (almost 100%) that the rest of the models will significantly increase their prices. Among other things because in addition to 5G, storage, for example, will have options that start in the 128GB, double what is seen in the 2019 range of mobiles.

Well, you guys wanted a better picture of “C68” … 😏Remember how I said that the main problem was that current prototypes didn't support Apple Watch? Yeah.Well.They got the Watch working … 👀 pic.twitter.com/LvBeNAAtt3

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020

In addition to the above, the famous leaker Jon Prosser He took the opportunity a few hours ago to publish a couple of images about that Airpower Apple that we all thought was on vacation in limbo, lost a year ago when Tim Cook's permanently canceled it. Now he gives the impression that he comes back to life, since they seem to have overcome some problems that, until recently, seemed insurmountable.

>

More Articles Like This

Oura, the ring that will sneak if NBA players have coronaviruses

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
It is paradoxical that the object most coveted by an NBA basketball player is a ring (which is the one they give to those...
Read more

Euronics Summer Black Friday: the best discounts on smartphones

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
We continue to talk about Euronics Summer Black Friday. Today we dive into the smartphone category, which sees the presence of many models of...
Read more

Amazon Discounts: a 1 terabyte Samsung external SSD is on offer

Computing Brian Adam -
They are still the SSDs are the protagonists of Amazon discounts. After the offer on the 960GB Kingston SSD that we talked about yesterday,...
Read more

Amazon’s Climate Pledge is growing: Verizon, Infosys and Reckit Benckiser are also members

Amazon Brian Adam -
Jeff Bezos, with a post published on his official Instagram account, has announced that Verizon, Infosys and Reckitt Benckiser have signed up to Amazon's...
Read more

Unieuro: 300 Euro discount on a 65-inch Philips OLED TV

Electronics Brian Adam -
New promotion for Unieuro. The distribution chain offers today a very interesting discount on one Philips 65-inch smart TV, equipped with 4K Ultra HD...
Read more

100% real no fake: with this platform you can have video calls with your favorite celebrity

Apps Brian Adam -
Cameo is the platform to have video calls with celebrities whose funds are raised for foundations that support those affected by the pandemic. Since we...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY