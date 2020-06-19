Apple has the formula so that some iPhone 12 are not more expensive

It is Apple's custom to launch new smartphones every year and, in the same way, steadily climbing steps in your price. Thus, after some generations in which those little steps were not too big, the iPhone X and iPhone XS arrived and things shot up with 256GB models that cost more than 1,400 euros.

Now Apple fans, those who welcome new models every year by buying them, fear the worst because, apart from more than predictable innovations and innovations, iPhone 12 will have 5G for the first time, so it is not impossible to imagine that those from Cupertino will want to take advantage of to climb another one of those steps a little bit more.

A plan to avoid raising all prices

With that idea on the table, an analyst, Daniel Ives, has revealed that Apple has a strategy to avoid a general rise in all its new terminals in 2020 and that a small ace is kept in the sleeve in the form of a truce to the users, thanks to a model that will see the feature that is increasingly important in a smartphone cut: its compatibility with 5G networks.

Mobile 5G networks.

The idea that they use is thatSome of the new iPhone 12s don't carry that new chip and stick with the current 4G / LTE connectivity, so that they can count on the market with a cheaper model within the new range of phones. What is not known at this time is whether it will be an option extensible to the four devices that will go on sale at the end of the year or if this will only affect a single model, specifically the most accessible that could be the one that incorporates the 5.4-inch screen.

Be that as it may, Apple is thinking of launching a model with these characteristics confirms (almost 100%) that the rest of the models will significantly increase their prices. Among other things because in addition to 5G, storage, for example, will have options that start in the 128GB, double what is seen in the 2019 range of mobiles.

Well, you guys wanted a better picture of “C68” … 😏Remember how I said that the main problem was that current prototypes didn't support Apple Watch? Yeah.Well.They got the Watch working … 👀 pic.twitter.com/LvBeNAAtt3

– Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020

In addition to the above, the famous leaker Jon Prosser He took the opportunity a few hours ago to publish a couple of images about that Airpower Apple that we all thought was on vacation in limbo, lost a year ago when Tim Cook's permanently canceled it. Now he gives the impression that he comes back to life, since they seem to have overcome some problems that, until recently, seemed insurmountable.

>