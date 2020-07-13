Tech GiantsAppleEditor's PickTech News
Updated:

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages

For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan

We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
AmazonBrian Adam -

Amazon to employees: TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required

It did a lot to discuss an email leaked on the net, ed sent by Amazon to employees, in...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Created an exotic particle with four charm quarks

THE quarks they are point particles that are typically found in groups of two (mesons) or three (baryons), the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and Foxconn would have reached a turning point in the development of augmented reality glasses, which should arrive in stores within the next two years.

The report claims that Apple would have already started the production of polarized lenses, but it would only be a few prototypes as the mass assembly process should only arrive in one to two years.

Reportedly, the lenses in question would be polarized and semi-transparent despite the multiple layers that make them up. Consequently, it should be extremely thin lenses, slightly larger than those found on “traditional” glasses. In this way Apple would aim to sell the glasses as fashion accessories but would have chosen this option also to increase the view on which to show the information.

Some previously surfaced rumours have revealed that Apple would be working on several virtual reality projects: there is talk, in addition to this project known with the code name N301 of a pair of more elegant glasses called N421 which, however, should only arrive on the market in 2023, two years after the first. A few weeks ago an Apple Glass Steve Jobs Heritage Edition also emerged, but it is unlikely to see the light.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Asteroid among the largest ever approaches to Earth, nobody knew

Space tech Brian Adam -
Sometimes Space can create particularly intriguing events. We refer to the giant asteroid recently passed between Earth and Moon, which makes us understand how tiny...
Read more

Sky Q is renewed: first look at the new graphical interface

Tech News Brian Adam -
We have been testing for a few days the new software arriving on Sky Q, for now only in beta, which will bring several...
Read more

The iPhone 12 will arrive in stores with less battery than the iPhone 11

Apple Brian Adam -
The battery is one of those components that pass an exhaustive control by users when a company announces new terminals. However, Apple, true to...
Read more

Found a galaxy that illuminates the Universe shortly after the Big Bang

Science Brian Adam -
Researchers from University College London presented the discovery of an ancient galaxy, about 13 billion years ago, capable of ionizing the interstellar medium. The...
Read more

The best Android smartphones between 200 and 300 euros in July 2020

Mobile Brian Adam -
The smartphone market is always very busy: even this month there is no shortage of news in the range between 200 and 300 euros. In...
Read more

Xioami launches the new Ninebot C30, its cheapest electric bicycle

Car Tech Brian Adam -
Electric mobility is another one of those facets that technology has brought us in recent years and that is being revolutionized by the entry...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY