Apple Glass are approaching launch: production of polarized lenses is underway

Apparently, the Apple Glass launch would be really close. According to reports from The Information, in fact, Apple and Foxconn would have reached a turning point in the development of augmented reality glasses, which should arrive in stores within the next two years.

The report claims that Apple would have already started the production of polarized lenses, but it would only be a few prototypes as the mass assembly process should only arrive in one to two years.

Reportedly, the lenses in question would be polarized and semi-transparent despite the multiple layers that make them up. Consequently, it should be extremely thin lenses, slightly larger than those found on “traditional” glasses. In this way Apple would aim to sell the glasses as fashion accessories but would have chosen this option also to increase the view on which to show the information.

Some previously surfaced rumours have revealed that Apple would be working on several virtual reality projects: there is talk, in addition to this project known with the code name N301 of a pair of more elegant glasses called N421 which, however, should only arrive on the market in 2023, two years after the first. A few weeks ago an Apple Glass Steve Jobs Heritage Edition also emerged, but it is unlikely to see the light.