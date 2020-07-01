 sd
Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News
Updated:

Apple could only ship 15 million iPhones 12 in 2020

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Bill Gates: here’s the last hurdle for the Coronavirus vaccine

In a long interview with CNN, Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates explained what it is the last obstacle...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple could only ship 15 million iPhones 12 in 2020

The coronavirus has caused quite a few hitches to all large companies, including electronics giants such as Apple. Attempts to limit the damage caused by the health emergency are failing and the launch date of the iPhone 12 is increasingly postponed. But these are not the only numbers that disturb those concerned.

In fact, according to a DigiTimes study, Apple would have decreased unit production from 30-40 million to 15-20 million for 2020. This is because the Asian suppliers of the components needed to produce the iPhone 12 would not be optimistic.

As reported by the English site, “The production and shipping of the new iPhone with 5G support has intensified the competition between Apple suppliers. The launch [of iPhone 12] is expected in late 2020 but these partners are now much less optimistic than before. “

Apple, therefore, not seeing enough positive feedback from Taiwan and China, would have tried first to decrease the number of units to be produced and then involve Chinese companies more closely in assembling iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch and even iPhone. In doing so, according to DigiTimes, Apple would hope to cut costs and increase its influence on the Chinese market.

This report, however, is to be taken with pliers. The study would have been carried out by contacting internal sources of the companies involved in the investigation but without further data or official confirmations.

The choice to decrease the units to be launched on the market, however, would also make sense in the light of the economic impact of the lockdown caused by the coronavirus. As has also been seen in Italy, this new crisis has led to a drop in sales of electronic devices and many other goods. So even bigger companies like Samsung fear possible relapses.

More Articles Like This

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is filtered before its presentation and produces a ‘déjà vu’ with the Galaxy A10s

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung decided long ago that in its average and economic ranges there would be intermediate lines in the middle of the season. This is...
Read more

Windows 10 will have a deleted file recovery tool

Tech News Brian Adam -
Has it ever happened to all of us that we have mistakenly deleted a few files that we shouldn't And, our fair computer skills...
Read more

WhatsApp, here are the animated stickers and QR codes to add contacts

Apps Brian Adam -
WhatsApp has finally arrived new and long-awaited features: instant QR codes to add contacts and animated stickers. Even the Web version of the Facebook...
Read more

Burger King turns Tesla autopilot bug into ad campaign

Apps Brian Adam -
In the last year, Tesla has worked to make the self-driving system of its vehicles as autonomous as possible and, at least in the...
Read more

The future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is filtered through Samsung Russia, revealing its design in detail

Android Brian Adam -
As is often the case with each new Samsung release, several of us have already witnessed a steady trickle of rumours and leaks about...
Read more

Honor X10 Max 5G will be the largest smartphone ever produced by Honor

Android Brian Adam -
The Chinese operator China Telecom has published online through Weibo unpublished photos of the new Honor X10 Max 5G, denying several previous leaks and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY