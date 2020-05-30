Tech NewsMobile
Apple contemplated launching an iPhone 12 with a serial USB-C connector this year, what happened?

By Brian Adam
Apple contemplated launching an iPhone 12 with a serial USB-C connector this year, what happened?

We have been hearing for a long time that Apple "about to" adopt USB-C standard as primary for its phones But when the September keynotes arrive, all those possibilities vanish because those from Cupertino are still holding onto their Lightning. On second thought, why would they have to change it? After all, it was one of the most effective reversible standards on the market and we have been in business for so many years that it has not caused any problems.

Even so, the successive news appeared and promoted by the European organizations, which want a unique charger on the market, They have made more than one fear that this USB-C iPhone would be closer than it seems. This year, of course, it will not come, although something else is what happens with the phones of 2021, the iPhone 12s or whatever they decide to call them.

About to arrive

The point is that that USB-C on an iPhone looks like we've been about to see it on this year's models since Apple could have experimented with a prototype that, finally, has not been brought into production. That is to say, those of Tim Cook have tested the development of a terminal with this connection standard … although it was finally discarded.

Concept design of the next iPhone 12. "srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Concept design of the upcoming iPhone 12.

The news comes from One account Twitter (take the source with all precautions) where we can read in a message a few hours ago that states that "andIt's a shame that the iPhone 12's USB-C prototype is not in production (…) 1 more year of Lightning. Oh well, at least one smart connector in the 13 "series, referring to the name you think Apple phones will have in 2021: iPhone 13.

It must be remembered that during some weeks of last year, a debate was fueled in the European institutions thanks to a legislative initiative that pushed all technology companies to adopt USB-C as standard for all your devices. Although most companies already use it, everyone immediately turned their heads towards Apple, to know what their answer would be. And you can imagine it: they used their well-known arguments that this is an attack on "innovation".

Swords are on high because That legislative initiative was approved and, if applied, it will have to be done by going over what Apple wants., so, perhaps, those from Cupertino have already started working on what their first iPhone without a Lightning connector will be like. Will it be the 2021 models? Any from 2020? We will see…

