Apple, Big Sur suggests that Face ID is coming to Mac

Technology Face ID, or facial recognition, has been used for several years by Apple in the field of mobile devices. In fact, the first smartphone of the Cupertino company to support this functionality was iPhone X, released in 2017. However, so far the Face ID has always been relegated to iPhone and iPad.

Despite this, things may soon change. In particular, according to what reported by Macrumors and 9to5Mac, references were found to the Face ID within the code of the last Beta of macOS Big Sur. More precisely, there is talk of a “PearlCamera” feature. This name probably won’t say anything to many of you, but you should know that Tim Cook’s company has always used “Pearl” as a code name for Face ID.

In addition, other words have been found in the code that seem to go in this direction, namely “FaceDetect” and “BioCapture”. In short, everything suggests that Apple is thinking of implement a TrueDepth camera on Macs. This would certainly be an interesting novelty, as it would allow, for example, the owners of MacBook Air and MacBook to “free themselves” from the Touch ID. Despite this, for the moment there is no more information on this functionality, since references have simply been found within the code. Will Apple really follow this path? We’ll see.