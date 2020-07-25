Tech GiantsAppleTech News
Updated:

Apple, Big Sur suggests that Face ID is coming to Mac

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow outlining the profile of the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

How to install Fortnite on Android phones that are not compatible

Fortnite is one of the games that need the most hardware to run smoothly, this is the reason why...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

In Jamia Aya Sofia, the Imam delivered a Friday sermon holding a sword

Istanbul: Turkish Minister of Religious Affairs Prof. Dr. Ali Erbash held a Friday sermon in Aya Sofia holding a...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Stories about sexual abuse in the traditional music world being shared by women online

Women share stories about the comedy sector in Ireland that encouraged other women to share their own stories on...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple, Big Sur suggests that Face ID is coming to Mac

Technology Face ID, or facial recognition, has been used for several years by Apple in the field of mobile devices. In fact, the first smartphone of the Cupertino company to support this functionality was iPhone X, released in 2017. However, so far the Face ID has always been relegated to iPhone and iPad.

Despite this, things may soon change. In particular, according to what reported by Macrumors and 9to5Mac, references were found to the Face ID within the code of the last Beta of macOS Big Sur. More precisely, there is talk of a “PearlCamera” feature. This name probably won’t say anything to many of you, but you should know that Tim Cook’s company has always used “Pearl” as a code name for Face ID.

In addition, other words have been found in the code that seem to go in this direction, namely “FaceDetect” and “BioCapture”. In short, everything suggests that Apple is thinking of implement a TrueDepth camera on Macs. This would certainly be an interesting novelty, as it would allow, for example, the owners of MacBook Air and MacBook to “free themselves” from the Touch ID. Despite this, for the moment there is no more information on this functionality, since references have simply been found within the code. Will Apple really follow this path? We’ll see.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

California Games, Commodore 64 review

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We analyze Epyx's summer classic, California Games. Launched for Commodore 64 in 1987, it quickly ported to other desktop systems and consoles. In 1987...
Read more

How to apply the slow motion effect to a video in Windows 10

How to? Brian Adam -
There are many filters that today we can apply to our photos or videos made from the mobile. One of the most popular in...
Read more

Garmin, worldwide device problems: blame for a ransomware attack

Tech News Brian Adam -
Problems for Garmin devices, who remained offline for almost a day after the company was hit by a ransomware attack. The company confirmed problems...
Read more

Safe USA: Russia has tested technology to destroy satellites

Space tech Brian Adam -
The US Defense Department believes that Russia may have tested one new technology capable of destroying satellites in orbit. Based on the information available,...
Read more

The increase in Twitter users in the long run overcomes the drop in advertising

Tech News Brian Adam -
The pandemic hurts Twitter's finances today, but it brings good news for tomorrow. Boring consumers flocked to the $ 29 billion social network during...
Read more

Netflix is ​​restoring the quality of streaming, the emergency is over

Entertainment Brian Adam -
Netflix was among the first streaming companies to lower the bitrate during the Coronavirus emergency. A shareable choice, in the midst of the lockdown...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY