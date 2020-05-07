Apple and Google: the first screenshots of the Coronavirus app on which Immuni will be based

About a month after the announcement of the partnership between Apple and Google for the development of the APIs that will help health authorities to contact Coronavirus cases, the two companies have released new information and shown how the notifications users will receive.

As widely reported, with iOS 13.5 Apple will implement a new menu in “Settings” and in the “Health” panel, which will allow you to activate and deactivate the contact tracking system through a dedicated screen, accessible through “COVID-19 Explosure Logging”.

In this screen you can choose which application to use: in the case of Italy, Immuni was chosen, which will be launched soon. In the screenshots you can also see how many times the verification has been carried out in the last 14 days, but clearly users will also be able to delete all the data.

In the event of direct and prolonged contact with a person tested positive for Coronavirus, a notification will be sent by the application developed by the Ministry of Health.

Google and Apple have also released a series of guidelines on which developers will have to rely:

the applications must be created by or for a public health authority, and can only be used for Covid-19 contact tracing;

before being able to access the API, users must consent to participate in the program;

the positivity to Covid-19 must be communicated voluntarily through the application;

apps must collect the minimum amount of data needed. Uses for other purposes are not permitted;

apps are prohibited from asking for authorization to access location services;

the use of APIs will be limited to one app per country, in order to avoid fragmentation.

At the moment, no indication has been released on the launch date of iOS 13.5, which should also solve the problem of the masks and Face ID.