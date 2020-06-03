Apple and Google publish the tool that allows the tracking of the Covid-19

We already said just 24 hours ago, that both Apple and Google were almost ready to launch their respective anti-Covid measures, an unprecedented technological collaboration so far that will allow both iPhone and Android phones to be able to work as a single operating system to try to stop the pandemic.

It is, as you know, a series of tools that allow us to detect who we have come across and, if we have been exposed to an infected person, receive a notice of the place, the time we have been in contact with the virus and offer us a recommendation for us to confine ourselves, go to the doctor or whatever. It must be said that all this is not done by the Apple and Google API since The apps developed, mostly by governments, will have to define exactly what the procedure will be.

Whether you are a user of an Apple iPhone, or an Android smartphone, this battery of anti-Covid tools will come to you in the form of an update. In the case of those from Cupertino, this was released a few hours ago within iOS 13.5. An update that not only incorporates this technological project with Google, but also another important detail such as simplifying the unlocking of the mobile with Face ID when we have a mask on.

In June we will have the ‘app’

That our mobile phone has these new APIs capable of giving warnings about possible contacts with infected people does not mean to say that This function will not be operative if there are no applications that take advantage of them. That will be the case of Spain, which is one of the more than 20 countries worldwide that have already warned that they will use this technological agreement between Apple and Google to coordinate all the information regarding potential new infections.

Anti-Covid tools in iOS 13.5.

LThe application of the Spanish Government will arrive in June, in the middle of the de-escalation phase, and it seeks, precisely, to help us stop the pandemic by offering a clear map of where potentially infected people can move, so that in the event of detecting a rebound, it can be controlled by knowing from the first minute the place where it has occurred. .

Further, one of the aspects that has given more work to both Apple and Google has been that of privacy, that of ensuring that the IDs assigned to each user do not allow their personal identification. For this, a system of codes has been chosen that is renewed every 15 minutes and which, according to its promoters, makes it practically impossible to track anyone. We will see.