Apple: a new patent for remote group selfies

The technological colossus of Cupertino has developed an interesting new idea transforming it into a patent. More precisely, he created what could be called, given the current condition that the whole planet is going through, a selfie in the time of the Coronavirus. But what is it more specifically?

The goal would be to take a group selfie while not being physically close.

The patent was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and is being named by Apple “Synthetic group selfies”. Inside it explains how the user will have the opportunity to invite any other person to participate in a group selfie and all those who will accept, they will be positioned inside a template.

The user will, therefore, have the possibility to view the part of the photo in which it will be placed and you can accept or discard the photo. A sort of avatar will be created, inserted inside the image and it will then be possible to replace it with a real photo.

The user who started the shot first will, therefore, be able to apply all the necessary changes to the final result. A special algorithm will allow you to combine the images of the various participants trying to return a selfie as close as possible to reality.

Apple filed this patent for the first time in July 2018, well before COVID-19 appeared in the world. Furthermore, there is no guarantee that patents will become a reality.

Apple would simply be developing a new idea, particular and all in all fun but there are no official plans for the release of this new function on a global scale. Of course, the prolongation of the virus could accelerate the development of this technology and allow many people to join at least virtually as it already happens in another form through the use of platforms such as Zoom or Google Meet.

Meanwhile, in recent days, it has been revealed that Apple has paid a substantial fine in Italy following the known events related to the slowdown of the iPhone.