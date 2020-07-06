Appeal for pensioner who dropped a bus bomb during Queen of England's state visit rejected

An appeal on the basis of language rights made by Donal Billings, who had an address in St Bridgets Court, Drumlish, Longford, was previously rejected

Appeal in court for pensioner who bombed a bus with during the Queen of England's state visit the severity of his eight-and-a-half-year sentence.

The Court of Appeal said today that the 70-year-old pensioner had been sentenced to "very lenient" sentences and that the only way to amend it would be to extend it. The three Judges in court decided not to do so.

Donal Billings, who had an address in St Bridgets Court, Drumlish, Longford, was found guilty of possessing explosives and carrying out four bomb threats in in May 2011, including when he said that two murderers were in Dublin Castle during the state banquet for Queen Elizabeth of England.

Billings, whose case was heard in English and Irish, opposed his conviction and sentence.

Billings was sentenced to eight and a half years imprisonment in 2016. Judge Tony Hunt said at the time that he was "allowed to disrespect Queen Elizabeth" and her visit to Ireland but he was not allowed to express that opinion. conveyed by criminal act. He was concurrently sentenced to make false bombing threats.

During the trial in 2016, the Special Criminal Court was made aware of the bombing threats and the bomb received on the Ballina to Dublin bus during the Queen of England's visit five years ago.

On 16 May 2011, as a result of a telephone call made to Longford Garda Station, the Gardaí stopped a bus, which was en route to Dublin, in Maynooth with thirty one on board.

They found a well-made bomb in a bag left in the luggage store along with gunpowder, petrol, a powder control unit and a fuse. The court heard that if it exploded, it could cause massive destruction. Other threats were also made about another bomb being on another bus, at Sinn Féin Headquarters in Dublin but none were found.

Through phone records, notes, SIM card and mobile phone, Donal Billings was identified as the caller.

He called again two days later and said that there were two murderers left in Dublin Castle set to explode at 8pm, during the state banquet for the Queen.

"I'm a member of the Republican Brotherhood, Squad A," he said. "This one is for the Queen of Blood and the Iraq War."

As a result of the first bomb being received, the court was told that it was considered to be a serious threat but no explosive devices had been discovered.

The third call was made two days later threatening two more bombs in the Cork Airport toilets but nothing was found there either.

Referring to Billings' interviews with the Gardaí, Judge Hunt said the "lies" that the pensioner had told the Gardaí were "quite obvious and unsophisticated".

Billings was convicted twice before for possessing explosives in the north in 1973.