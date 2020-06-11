Latest news
Any complaint received by TG4 about a talk program in English only

By Brian Adam
TG4 says that there is nothing in the way of broadcasting speech programs that are mainly in English and that their language policy is to 'give Irish priority to all programs'

TG4 says that the most received messages about their talk programs were mostly in English only.

The station says they have not received more than one formal complaint about the lack of Irish in the program, Hector Here, although there were "a few negative tweets" about it.

Of the 14 people interviewed on the first issue of it Hector Here, all except two spoke English.

A TG4 spokesperson told Report.ie that an approach had not left Hector Here that there had been no change to TG4's language policy, which she said gave Irish a "priority" at all times.

However, the spokesman said that the production company was "instructed" Hector Here that there is a need to "find a better ratio in the other programs in the series" and that "there must be more stories from the Irish language community that are of interest to the audience".

The spokeswoman said more Irish speakers had been heard on the program since then.

She said that what was said about the program on social media is that the Gaeltacht and Irish language communities like the Irish language sections "but that English interviews are also popular with the other guests who have a specific story to tell" .

"TG4's language policy is that the Irish language should be at the forefront of all programs, and that guests and participants should speak Irish. But if a particular guest does not speak Irish, but has an interesting story to tell, that guest can be interviewed in English.

Hector is back, but is TG4 for the purpose of broadcasting an English language talk show?

"In this series with Hector, he explores the lives of the people of the country as they tackle the restrictions of Covid-19. There is a wide range of guests, from grassroots to celebrity. The style of the program is enjoyable and realistic for the present, ”he said.

According to information that TG4 has released about tonight's edition of it Hector Here, there are no Irish speakers among the main guests who will be interviewed by Hector Ó hEochagáín. Tonight's program features Kieran Donaghy, former footballer Johnny Logan, singer, economist David McWilliams, and hotelier Franics Brennan.

Tonight's program will feature music singer Sibéal Ní Chasaide and her family.

A TG4 spokeswoman told Report.ie that tonight's program would feature interviews in Irish with Micheál Ó Curraighín, a lorry driver from Teelin, and Caitlín Uí hAodha from Gaeltacht na nDéis.

Nuacht.ie asked TG4 a series of questions about its approach Hector Here from the linguistic point of view. In response to one of these questions, it was pointed out that TG4 had no doubt that such a talk program was contrary to the reasons for the station's existence.

"TG4 was established for the Irish speaking community and to open the door to the language for those with little Irish. The Irish language has always been given priority in every aspect of TG4's strategy and work. TG4 seeks to serve the communities of the country, the Gaeltacht and the Irish language community, and other communities who have an interest in the range of programs broadcast on TG4, ”he said.

