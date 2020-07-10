Documents received by RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta show that the Department of the Gaeltacht was very concerned that Irish Colleges would face major difficulties this year and that some of them might have to leave the business due to financial circumstances.

Department officials have expressed deep concern in the documents – obtained under the Freedom of Information Act – that the number of housewives retaining students would drop dramatically this summer and colleges would avail of youth pressures.

This would not be in keeping with the original aim of the Department of the Gaeltacht when the first ever Scéim na bhFoghlaimeoirí Gaeilge was established, it was said.

According to the documents, an average of € 75,000 per course will be paid to Irish Colleges catering for 500 young people who would have paid a thousand euro fee.

At the end of May, Roinn na Gaeltachta announced a compensation package of € 4.73 million for colleges and housewives for the cancellation of this year's Irish language courses due to Covid-19.