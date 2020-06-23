Anti-India songs began to be broadcast on Nepali radio stations

Kathmandu: India’s relations with Nepal have also soured. Anti-India songs have started airing on radio stations.

According to a private TV channel, India’s relations with Nepal have also been strained due to the fascist policies of the Modi government following the recent clashes with China in the Gulwan Valley of Ladakh.

According to Indian media reports, radio stations in Nepal started broadcasting anti-India songs which can also be heard in the Indian state of Uttarakhand.

According to state media, the songs have encouraged the people of Nepal to take back the Kala Pani Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura areas of Uttarakhand, which Nepal has also included in its new map.