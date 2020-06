Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that another General Election could not be ruled out if the Program for Government was not adopted this week.

However, he said he believes a bargain can be found.

He acknowledged that it is a difficult week for Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party, as he said there is 'a split in the 3 parties regarding their views on a government program'.

Simon Coveney has threatened that there will be political uncertainty in the country if no market is reached this time.