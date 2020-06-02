It was announced this afternoon that eight others died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are ten new cases.

This means that 1,658 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the outbreak and 25,072 people have it.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said that 54% of people lost in the last week were aged between 24 and 55.

The median age of people in intensive care units is 62-63 years. The median age of all those who have died so far is 84, he said.

It was also confirmed today that two others have died of Covid-19 in the North and that there are four new cases.

This means that 526 people have died of the disease in the north and there are 4,732 confirmed cases.