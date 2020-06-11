The health authorities announced this afternoon that eight others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are eight new cases.

This means that 1,703 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the outbreak and 25,238 people are infected.

Earlier, it was announced that another Covid-19 had died in the North, the first recorded north death in five days. It was also said that there are four new cases of the disease.

Covid-19 north has 538 casualties and 4,822 people are infected.