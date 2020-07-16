One evening it was confirmed that one other person has died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 21 new cases.

This means that 1,749 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland since the outbreak of the pandemic and that 25,7048 people have contracted it.

Earlier, it was announced that no one else had been recorded to have died of Covid-19 deaths in the North since yesterday. However, it has been said that there are 16 new cases of the disease.

Covid-19 north has killed 556 people and infected 5,815.