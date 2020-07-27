Another construction site has been temporarily closed in Dublin and Covid-19 has been confirmed as one of the workers who worked there.

The site known as ” East Quad ” in Grangegorman, a joint venture formed between John Sisk & Son and the Spanish company FCC has now closed and the site is being cleared from top to bottom.

A statement from a spokesman for John Sisk & Son / FCC stated that one case of Covid-19 had been confirmed by staff at the Grangegorman site and the site is now temporarily closed to allow the site to be cleared. . The team is working with the Health Service Executive and following all protocols, it said.

Two new buildings are to be built on the East Quad site and another development by the Central Quad to provide accommodation for students attending Dublin University of Technology.

They were to be ready to serve 10,000 students in September.

Another construction site by contractors John Paul Construction on Leopard Hill Street in Dublin, where hotels and apartments are being built, was closed on Monday when more than 20 workers were confirmed to have the crown virus.