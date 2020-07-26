Another nine have died with Covid-19 and there are 7 new cases of the virus in the State. The spread rate of the virus or ‘R’ rate is now between 1 and 1.4, says the Health Minister.

8 for the 9 deaths reported in the evening were late announced deaths. Eight of the nine died in April, May and June.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said that the spread of the disease has been settled in the last 10 days. The Minister said in the Dáil that the R or spread rate of the house virus was between 1 and 1.4.

The Minister said that 51,000 tests had been carried out in the last 7 days and the rate for people who tested positive was very low at 0.3.