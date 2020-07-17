Another 3 posthumous and 34 new cases News / 59 mins from now

Latest news
Another 3 posthumous and 34 new cases

By Brian Adam
Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
€ 2.5m worth of drugs found by Gardaí in a Dublin home

Gardaí have found € 2.5 million worth of drugs in a Dublin home. The drugs were found during a search carried out in the Kingswood...
Summit in Brussels

A summit is being held in Brussels for European Union leaders. The talks are aimed at agreeing a 7-year budget and a € 750...
Body found in Donegal Gaeltacht during search for women

The search for Ann O'Donoghue, a well-known former dentist in the area, has ended ...
German registered fishing boat detained off Malin Head

A German-registered fishing boat is being held off Malin Head in the north-west of the country. The boat was detained by LÉ William Butler Yeats...
RANDOX: Warning about Covid-19 tests with a Gaeltacht company

British Health Minister Matt Hancock has announced that some of the tests of Randox Laboratories, which has a laboratory in the Donegal Gaeltacht, did...
GAA President urges Government to allow 500 people to attend games

The President of the Gaelic Athletic Association is urging the Government to allow 500 people to attend the Association's games. John Horan is urging the...
