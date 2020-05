Health authorities confirmed this afternoon that a further 27 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State. This means that a total of 1,429 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland.

It has also been confirmed that there are 156 new cases of the disease. 22,541 people in the State now have the crown virus.

Earlier today, five more Covid-19 deaths have been announced in the North and 38 new cases.

The hospital in the north now has 427 people dying from the disease with 4,022 people infected with the coronary virus.