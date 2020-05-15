It was announced this afternoon that another 24 people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State. This means that a total of 1,488 people have died of the disease in the Republic of Ireland.

It has also been confirmed that there are 107 new cases of the disease. There are now 23,242 people infected with the coronary virus in the State.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health Dr Tony Holohan gave more information on the cases of the disease recorded up to midnight on Sunday 10 May.

He said 937 of the bereaved were living in care centers, the majority of which are nursing.

It also indicated that 57% of all people who contracted coronary virus were female and 42% were male.

The median age of all the people affected by the devastation is 49 years.

3,031 people were hospitalized and 386 had to be placed in the intensive care unit, Dr Holohan said.