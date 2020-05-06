Another 19 people with Covid-19 died, over 25,000 confirmed cases in Ireland

The Department of Health has announced the death of 19 others who had Covid-19.

At least 1,684 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,303 people south of the border and 381 north of it.

The Department of Health confirmed today that a further 330 cases of the disease had been detected.

Two people who were previously given the Covid-19 death row have now confirmed that this was not the case.

According to the latest figures over 30% of cases in the south involve health workers.

There have been 25,273 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 21,506 cases south of the border and 3,767 cases north of it.

It was reported earlier this afternoon that five more people had been affected by the disease in the North.

According to information released by the Northern Ireland Agency for Statistics and Research (Nisra) the number of deaths in the north is much higher than 381.

There were 393 deaths due to Covid-19 recorded by NISRA by 24 April.

This morning, 98 units with Covid-19 and 28 suspected patients were in the intensive care units, a further slight decrease. 953 people with the disease are being cared for in hospital.

There were 32 people with Covid-19 in the intensive care units in the North today.

According to new figures from the HSE, as of last Friday, 176,000 tests had been carried out for the disease, which was said to be the fifth or sixth best in Europe for testing.

According to the latest southern information, information relating to the 21,064 cases that were confirmed by midnight last Friday, May 1st:

42% of cases were male and 52% female

The median age of patients was 49 years

2,825 people were cared for in hospital, 13%

Of these, 363 were placed in an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit

Health workers accounted for 6,068 cases, or 31%

Dublin had the highest number of cases with 10,406 cases, or 49%, Kildare was second with 1,242 cases, or 6%, while Cork was third with 1,164 cases

There were 365 cases in county Galway (1.7%), 295 in county Kerry (1.4%), 461 cases in Donegal (2.2%), 494 in Mayo (2.3%), 139 one in Waterford (0.7%) and 699 in Meath (3.3%)

Dissemination in the community accounted for 63% of cases, immediate contact with another patient accounted for 34% and travel abroad accounted for 3%

Meanwhile, the Green Party announced this afternoon that they will talk to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about forming a new government.

Spain has today reported the lowest number of deaths from coronary viruses since 18 March. Another 164 people affected by Covid-19 died in Spain in the past day and a total of 25,264 people died in that country since the outbreak.