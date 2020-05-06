Wednesday, May 6, 2020
HealthCorona VirusCommunityHumans of TallaghtLatest news
Updated:

Another 19 people with Covid-19 died, over 25,000 confirmed cases in Ireland

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Found bricks of life inside a meteorite from Mars

The famous Mars meteorite Allan Hills 84001 (ALH84001), recovered in Antarctica in December 1984, contains 4 billion-year-old native organic...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Trick to send WhatsApp messages to a number not saved in the phonebook

Although the messaging app is undoubtedly the most used in much of the world to communicate with our family...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Unieuro: 500 Euro discount on the Panasonic TX-55GZ1000E 55 "OLED TV

New Unieuro offer on TV. Today the distribution chain offers an interesting discount on Panasonic TX-55GZ1000E 55-inch, which is...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Scientists have discovered a planet that is three times the mass of Jupiter

As we well know, Jupiter is the largest planet in our Solar System: it has twice the mass of...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

55-inch LG B9 OLED TV discounted at less than 1000 Euros on eBay

We kick off our day of offers with an interesting discount offered by a eBay reseller on an LG-branded...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

Identified an aquatic dinosaur: discovery rewrites what we know about these creatures

The discovery of a gigantic fossilized tail belonging to the Spinosaurus aegyptiacus suggests that these huge predators were capable...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The 55 ” Philips 55 OLED 754/12 4K TV for a discount of 300 euros from Unieuro

On our site, there is not a shortage of technological products and today we keep your company with an...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At least 1,684 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,303 people south of the border and 381 north of it

Another 19 people with Covid-19 died, over 25,000 confirmed cases in Ireland

The Department of Health has announced the death of 19 others who had Covid-19.

At least 1,684 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,303 people south of the border and 381 north of it.

The Department of Health confirmed today that a further 330 cases of the disease had been detected.

Two people who were previously given the Covid-19 death row have now confirmed that this was not the case.

You May also Like to Read:

You May also Like to Read:

According to the latest figures over 30% of cases in the south involve health workers.

There have been 25,273 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 21,506 cases south of the border and 3,767 cases north of it.

It was reported earlier this afternoon that five more people had been affected by the disease in the North.

According to information released by the Northern Ireland Agency for Statistics and Research (Nisra) the number of deaths in the north is much higher than 381.

There were 393 deaths due to Covid-19 recorded by NISRA by 24 April.

You May also Like to Read:

You May also Like to Read:

This morning, 98 units with Covid-19 and 28 suspected patients were in the intensive care units, a further slight decrease. 953 people with the disease are being cared for in hospital.

There were 32 people with Covid-19 in the intensive care units in the North today.

According to new figures from the HSE, as of last Friday, 176,000 tests had been carried out for the disease, which was said to be the fifth or sixth best in Europe for testing.

According to the latest southern information, information relating to the 21,064 cases that were confirmed by midnight last Friday, May 1st:

  • 42% of cases were male and 52% female
  • The median age of patients was 49 years
  • 2,825 people were cared for in hospital, 13%
  • Of these, 363 were placed in an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit
  • Health workers accounted for 6,068 cases, or 31%
  • Dublin had the highest number of cases with 10,406 cases, or 49%, Kildare was second with 1,242 cases, or 6%, while Cork was third with 1,164 cases
  • There were 365 cases in county Galway (1.7%), 295 in county Kerry (1.4%), 461 cases in Donegal (2.2%), 494 in Mayo (2.3%), 139 one in Waterford (0.7%) and 699 in Meath (3.3%)
  • Dissemination in the community accounted for 63% of cases, immediate contact with another patient accounted for 34% and travel abroad accounted for 3%

Meanwhile, the Green Party announced this afternoon that they will talk to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael about forming a new government.

Spain has today reported the lowest number of deaths from coronary viruses since 18 March. Another 164 people affected by Covid-19 died in Spain in the past day and a total of 25,264 people died in that country since the outbreak.

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus, Imperial College: if Italy relaxes, 23 thousand deaths in two months

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Phase 2 of the Coronavirus health emergency in Italy has started yesterday, which as widely underlined by the Government and ministers it is not...
Read more

A new documentary about the Irish language outside the Gaeltacht to be broadcast on TG4 tonight

Community Brian Adam - 0
Ciara Ní Éire hopes for a new documentary on the life of an Irish speaker living in the city in a new documentary to...
Read more

School Plan approved: € 400 million for the ultra-broadband government

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The so-called was approved today, May 5, 2020 "School Plan" by the National Committee for the Ultra Wide Band in the presence of the...
Read more

Another 23 people with Covid-19 have died, almost 26,000 cases in Ireland

Community Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,743 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,339 south of the border and 404 north of it The Department of Health...
Read more

Covid-19 cases in intensive care units in hospitals serving the Gaeltacht have fallen by 33% in the past week

Community Brian Adam - 0
There were 12 cases of coronavirus in the intensive care units in hospitals serving the Gaeltacht last Monday The number of Covid-19 people receiving treatment...
Read more

The number of patients with Covid-19 in the intensive care units was lower than at any one day for five weeks

Community Brian Adam - 0
The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has warned people not to 'forget' that the virus is still alive The...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Uniuero discounts Sony's Soundbar with Dolby Digital by 50 euros

Are you a music lover or do you want to enjoy your favorite movie from the comfort of your...
Read more
Smart World

How to activate TikTok parental control and restrict time

Brian Adam - 0
Tik Tok is the fashionable social network and many people are completely hooked on the videos: to make them and to see what others...
Read more
Cyber World

The US would open the door to collaborate with Huawei in 5G

Brian Adam - 0
The United States collects cable. The country has been accusing for more than a year Huawei of collaborate with the Chinese government, and to...
Read more
Entertainment

Disney + at 54.5 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix still far away

Brian Adam - 0
On the Italian night Disney announced that the Disney + streaming platform has reached 54.5 million subscribers, showing a slight slowdown in growth over...
Read more
Online Shopping

Amazon launches its new cheaper Full HD smart doorbell

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon It has a multitude of brands to its credit. Besides Echo speakers, the company has Ring's cameras and smart doorbells, which allow us...
Read more
Corona Virus

Another 19 people with Covid-19 died, over 25,000 confirmed cases in Ireland

Brian Adam - 0
At least 1,684 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,303 people south of the border and 381 north of it The Department of...
Read more
Corona Virus

Coronavirus, Imperial College: if Italy relaxes, 23 thousand deaths in two months

Brian Adam - 0
Phase 2 of the Coronavirus health emergency in Italy has started yesterday, which as widely underlined by the Government and ministers it is not...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY