Saturday, May 16, 2020
Another 18 people with Covid-19 have died, again reducing the number of people in intensive care units

By Brian Adam
At least 1,876 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,446 people south of the border and 430 north of it

Another 18 people with Covid-19 have died, again reducing the number of people in intensive care units

The Department of Health has announced the death of 18 others who had Covid-19.

At least 1,876 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,446 people south of the border and 430 north of it.

The Southern Department of Health announced this afternoon 219 new cases of the disease, making Ireland 26,838 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease to date, 22,760 southern cases and 4,078 northern cases.

The latest figures were published at a time when there are fewer people with Covid-19 in the intensive care units in the south than any day since the introduction of the lock-in restrictions.

The intensive care units this morning were 72 people with Covid-19, compared with 80 people on 28 March and 160 people on 10 April, the highest number of people with Covid-19 in the intensive care units.

99 people were in ICU a week ago and 76 were yesterday.

The death of five others due to Covid-19 in the North was announced today.

According to information released yesterday by the Northern Ireland Agency for Statistics and Research (Nisra), the number of deaths in the north is well above 430.

There were 516 deaths caused by Covid-19 on record at NISRA by May 1st. 383 deaths reported by the Department of Health for the same period.

The Department of Health in the North announces hospital deaths only, but NISRA takes into account all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned as a death certificate on a death certificate.

It was also announced today that the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) will be empowered to close workplaces in the event of social exclusion. New policies announced today will prevent hand shaking in the workplace and workers will not be allowed to share cups or pens.

Meanwhile, it was reported this afternoon that Little Richard, one of rock's great pioneers, has died. The musician, who was famous for songs such as Lucille, Miss Molly's Good Golly, Tutti Frutti and Long Tall Sally, was a big hit with the likes of Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and The Rolling Stones. He was 87 years old.

