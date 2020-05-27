It was announced this afternoon that another 17 people have died of Covid 19 in the State and that there have been 73 new cases of the virus in the country in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the Republic of Ireland to date has been 1,631 and a total of 24,803 people are now infected with the virus in the State.

In Northern Ireland, 2 more died of Covid 19.

A total of 516 people have died in the North to date with the coronavirus.

There are 26 new cases of the virus in the north and the virus now stands at 4,663 in the North.