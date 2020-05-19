Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube quality drops due to Coronavirus, why?

We are currently in a global pandemic that affects dozens of countries, including Spain. Coronavirus has spread rapidly, and...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam - 0

YouTube prepares a feature to define the default quality of videos

YouTube is perhaps the most widely used streaming video platform worldwide, and that is why the company continues to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it

Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that 16 others who had Covid-19 have died.

51 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health in the south, the lowest number of cases notified on any day since March 14, 66 days ago.

At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it.

Two people from the south who were formerly known as Covid-19 caused their death, it has now been confirmed that this was not the case.

Earlier, the Department of Health in the North announced today the deaths of seven people with Covid-19.

There are 28,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 24,251 cases south of the border and 4,421 cases in the north.

By midnight on Monday, 295,626 tests for the disease had been done in the south.

36,818 tests were carried out in the past week and 932 people, or 2.5% of those tested, were found to have the disease, compared to 3.3% a week ago.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Chairperson of the National Reference Service for Viruses (NVRL) said that it was good news that there was no significant increase in the number of people requesting a test or the number of people diagnosed with the disease despite that the criteria for testing were softer than before.

"This shows the constant suppression of the Covid-19 in the community," said De Gascun.

49,891 tests for the disease have been done in the North.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 976 of the 1,561 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 859 of these cases, or 54%, involved nursing homes.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.

There were 71 outbreaks of the disease confirmed in Northern care centers and an estimated 33 outbreaks in other centers. According to the latest information provided by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), almost half of the deaths caused by Covid-19 have so far been in care centers.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, relating to the 24,176 cases that were confirmed by midnight on Sunday:

  • 43% of cases were male and 57% female
  • The median age of patients was 48 years
  • 3,143 people were hospitalized, 13%
  • Of these, 390 were admitted to an ICU, or Intensive Care Unit
  • Health workers accounted for 7,661 cases
  • Dublin had the highest number of cases with 11,759 cases, or 49%, Kildare was second, with 1,379 cases, or 6%, while Cork was third with 1,372 cases, or 5%
  • There were 438 cases in County Galway (1.8%), 308 in County Kerry (1.3%), 477 cases in Donegal (2%), 147 cases in Waterford (0.6%) and 782 cases were in county Meath (3.2%)
  • Dissemination in the community accounted for 60% of cases, close contact with another patient, 37% and travel abroad accounted for 3%.

More Articles Like This

How to better cope with changes through emotional intelligence?

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Having passed a stage does not mean that we will never return to it, only that when you return, you will probably go through...
Read more

16 others died by Covid-19, 51 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that 16 others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 51 new cases. This means that...
Read more

Investing online in the stock market attracts more young people in times of pandemic

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
The emergence of new customers accelerated in March, when Wall Street was sunk  With the collapse of markets due to the new coronavirus, online brokerage...
Read more

Airports await harmonized measures to restore air traffic in Latin America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
For this year the drop in air traffic and total activity in Latin American airports will be By Xinhua The Airports Council International (ACI) urged...
Read more

Mary Zepf wins ‘KPMG Children’s Books Ireland Awards’ grand prize

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
'KPMG Children's Books Ireland Awards' held online today announce two awards for works in Irish Has won the 'Book of the Year' award Daisy with...
Read more

Hardship Sunday Pilgrimage canceled

Community Brian Adam - 0
The Hardy Sunday Pilgrimage has been canceled this year in light of the crown virus crisis. The trip to the top of Croagh Patrick in...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489...
Read more
Game Reviews

The Longing: Analysis, 400 days of confinement

Brian Adam - 0
We analyze The Longing, a peculiar mix between idle game and adventure game that will equally test our desire for exploration and our patience. It...
Read more
Corona Virus

How to better cope with changes through emotional intelligence?

Brian Adam - 0
Having passed a stage does not mean that we will never return to it, only that when you return, you will probably go through...
Read more
Latest news

16 others died by Covid-19, 51 new cases

Brian Adam - 0
It was announced this afternoon that 16 others have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 51 new cases. This means that...
Read more
Corona Virus

Investing online in the stock market attracts more young people in times of pandemic

Brian Adam - 0
The emergence of new customers accelerated in March, when Wall Street was sunk  With the collapse of markets due to the new coronavirus, online brokerage...
Read more
Game Reviews

Shinsekai: Into the Depths, Analysis

Brian Adam - 0
We analyze the new Capcom for Switch, a curious metroidvania that takes us to the ocean depths after its arrival last year at Apple...
Read more
Economy

Airports await harmonized measures to restore air traffic in Latin America

Brian Adam - 0
For this year the drop in air traffic and total activity in Latin American airports will be By Xinhua The Airports Council International (ACI) urged...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY