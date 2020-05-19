Another 16 people with Covid-19 died, the fewest cases with 66 days confirmed

At least 2,050 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,561 people south of the border and 489 north of it

The Department of Health has announced this afternoon that 16 others who had Covid-19 have died.

51 new cases of the disease confirmed by the Department of Health in the south, the lowest number of cases notified on any day since March 14, 66 days ago.

Two people from the south who were formerly known as Covid-19 caused their death, it has now been confirmed that this was not the case.

Earlier, the Department of Health in the North announced today the deaths of seven people with Covid-19.

There are 28,672 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland, 24,251 cases south of the border and 4,421 cases in the north.

By midnight on Monday, 295,626 tests for the disease had been done in the south.

36,818 tests were carried out in the past week and 932 people, or 2.5% of those tested, were found to have the disease, compared to 3.3% a week ago.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Chairperson of the National Reference Service for Viruses (NVRL) said that it was good news that there was no significant increase in the number of people requesting a test or the number of people diagnosed with the disease despite that the criteria for testing were softer than before.

"This shows the constant suppression of the Covid-19 in the community," said De Gascun.

49,891 tests for the disease have been done in the North.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 976 of the 1,561 people who died from the disease to date in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 859 of these cases, or 54%, involved nursing homes.

This means that almost two out of every three people who died since the outbreak were from a nursing home or other care center.

There were 71 outbreaks of the disease confirmed in Northern care centers and an estimated 33 outbreaks in other centers. According to the latest information provided by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), almost half of the deaths caused by Covid-19 have so far been in care centers.

