Another 15 people with Covid-19 have died, but fewer cases with two months announced

It has now been confirmed that over 2,000 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak, 1,533 people south of the border and 473 north of it

The Department of Health announced this afternoon that 15 more people with Covid-19 have died and 92 new cases of the disease were confirmed, the lowest number of new cases announced any day since mid-March.

Earlier, four other people with Covid-19 had died, the Department of Health announced.

92 new cases of the disease have been confirmed by the Department of Health in the south this afternoon, bringing to date 28,405 cases of Covid-19 disease diagnosed in Ireland, 24,048 cases south of the border and 4,357 cases north of it.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, said that the low number of cases announced today confirmed that we had learned the new habits of hygiene and social exhaustion.

This would stand us in good stead as we begin to loosen the lock-on restrictions.

According to the latest Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) figures, the number of dead is 473 more.

There were 599 deaths due to Covid-19 recorded by NISRA by 8 May. Deaths in hospital are largely taken into account by the Department of Health in the north.

56 people with Covid-19 were in the south intensive care units this morning, the lowest number of people in an ICU any day since the strict locking restrictions went into effect at the end of March. There were 17 others in ICUs considered Covid-19. The most severe strain on the system due to the pandemic was 160 people in intensive care units.

The number of people hospitalized fell by 8.5% between Thursday and Friday this week with 1,137 vacant beds. There were 155 empty ICU beds.

Dr Cillian De Gascun, Chairperson of the National Reference Service for Viruses (NVRL) said it would take at least 5-7 days to see what footprint the decision to begin to remove restrictions on the spread of the disease might have and the number of new cases.

The Taoiseach announced yesterday that the release of the lock-in restrictions, as envisaged in the Government's abolition plan, could begin on Monday.

The Taoiseach said yesterday that progress had been made in suppressing the virus but that the announcement was "hopeful" rather than "celebratory" that it is safe to begin releasing the restrictions after 50 days of unlocking .

He still had to be "very careful", he said, and there was always the danger that we would fall behind.

He said people should stay at home and the ban on traveling more than 5km from home still applies.

The Taoiseach said people had to abide by five rules.

People have to stay at home except in these five cases, he said: