Another 15 dead at Covid-19 in the State.

That's a total of 1,533 people dead here.

A further 92 cases of the virus were confirmed; that's a total of 24,048.

Today marks the first time since mid-March the number of new cases has dropped to 100.

4 others dead at Covid-19 in the North.

That's a total of 473 dead right now.

40 new cases then emerged.

Total number of cases then 4,357