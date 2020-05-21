Health authorities announced this afternoon that a further twelve have died of Covid-19 disease in the State and that there are 76 new cases.

This means that a total of 1,583 people have died from the disease in the Republic of Ireland and 24,391 people have contracted the virus.

In the Dáil, Health Minister Simon Harris said that the virus-to-person reproductive number is between 0.45-0.63. Reproduction is at this level for four weeks, he said.

Such a low level means that the virus has been suppressed in the community.

Earlier, it was confirmed that seven others have died of Covid-19 in the North and that there are 42 new cases.

This means that 501 people have died of the disease in the north and there are 4,481 confirmed cases.