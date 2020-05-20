Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Another 11 people with Covid-19 died, 87% of patients recovering

By Brian Adam
At least 2,065 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,571 people south of the border and 494 north of it

Another 11 people with Covid-19 died, 87% of patients recovering

The Department of Health has announced the death of 11 others who had Covid-19 and 64 new cases of the disease have been confirmed.

2,065 at least one person has died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,571 people south of the border and 494 north of it.

It was also announced this afternoon that 87.1% of people who had Covid-19 recovered.

By midnight last Sunday, 21,060 of the 24,176 people who had been diagnosed with the disease had recovered.

79.5% were recovering at home and 7.6% were recovering in hospital.

The Northern Department of Health announced this afternoon that five others with Covid-19 had died and 18 new cases of the disease had been confirmed.

There are 28,754 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 24,315 cases south of the border and 4,439 cases in the north.

One person from the south who was previously given the Covid-19 as a death penalty has now confirmed that this was not the case.

According to the latest figures 669 patients with Covid-19 or suspected Covid-19 are in Northern hospitals, more than in the southern hospitals, with 649 people with the disease or thought to have the disease.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 958 of the 1,571 people who died from the disease so far in the south, or 62%, were involved in a care center. 851 of these cases, or 54%, involved nursing homes. 463 case cluster certified in care centers.

70 outbreaks of the disease were confirmed in Northern care centers with an estimated 34 outbreaks in 34 centers. According to the latest information provided by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA), almost half of the deaths caused by Covid-19 have so far been in care centers.

