Saturday, May 16, 2020
Another 10 with Covid-19 deceased, disease spreading 'by every measure'

By Brian Adam
At least 1,960 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,506 people south of the border and 454 north of it

Another 10 with Covid-19 deceased, disease spreading 'by every measure'

The Department of Health has announced the deaths of ten other Covid-19 victims.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) reported this afternoon that the spread of the disease is declining by each measure.

At least 1,960 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,506 people south of the border and 454 north of it.

One south man who was previously given the Covid-19 death row has now confirmed that this was not the case

Earlier this afternoon, five other people with Covid-19 had died.

426 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed today, but most related to one hospital and a longer period. The cases have not been properly recorded until now. Less than 200 of the 426 cases involved cases in the past few days, it is said.

It was stated that there was an attempt to find out why the other cases were not properly recorded, but it was almost certain that no other hospital had happened.

28,118 cases of Covid-19 disease have been diagnosed so far in Ireland, 23,827 cases south of the border and 4,291 cases in the north.

Professor Philip Nolan, chair of the Department of Health's experts making the epidemic predictions, said the number of patients with Covid-19 in the hospital, the number of patients being placed in intensive care units, the number of patients admitted new cases and the number of people dying.

Nolan said the spread of the disease was "declining and declining very quickly".

According to the latest information the reproductive rate of Covid-19 disease has dropped to between 0.4-0.6. A number of measures are being used to estimate the reproductive or spread rate of the disease and based on all of them the reproductive rate is now stable at that level.

In addition, the number of people with Covid-19 being hospitalized and in intensive care units has reduced again in the past week.

Covid-19 people in the morning intensive care units were 58 fewer people one day since the strict lockout restrictions went into effect at the end of March. An average of 140 people were in ICU in mid-April.

Professor Philip Nolan also pointed out that on average, 33 deaths were reported each day in mid-April but that there were 13 deaths in the past week. 172 new cases are now being announced every day compared to 600 cases in mid-April.

Around 40 people were hospitalized a fortnight ago but this week is 17. One or two patients a day are being placed in intensive care units compared with 4-6 weeks ago.

The reproductive rate of the disease has dropped to below 0.7 in the North and the restrictions, which are due to apply until May 28, are to be released slightly on Monday.

Garden centers and recycling centers will be allowed to open and a marriage ceremony may be held where necessary due to illness.

There are 43,835 tests for the disease in the North and over 270,000 tests carried out in the south.

There are 19 people in Northern intensive care units today and 36 empty ICU beds. There was an outbreak of the disease in 75 care centers in the north and an outbreak was estimated in 32 others.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) announced that 948 of the 1,506 people who died from the disease so far in the south, or 63%, were involved in a care center. 823 of these cases, or 55%, involved nursing homes.

