1,498 people have died of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland

Another ten people have died of Covid-19 disease in the State, the health authorities announced this evening. This is the lowest amount announced any day since the end of March.

It causes a total of 1,498 deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

It has also been confirmed that there are 159 new cases of the disease. 23,401 people in the State are now infected with the coronary virus.

At the daily afternoon press conference, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn, said that 84% of people who had the virus had recovered.

He said that 53% of patients had some other illness before they got the virus.

15% had heart disease, 11% had lung disease and 6% had diabetes.