Updated:

Annular solar eclipse of June 21: time, where to see it and how

By Brian Adam
The June 21, 2020, it will be a very important date for enthusiasts, as an annular solar eclipse will be held, since the Moon, being in the apogee, will obscure the Sun despite having an apparent size slightly smaller than our star. In this way you will only see the edges of the Sun, creating a kind of ring.

Let’s start with the essential information. The Eclipse will be visible in time slots from Central Africa, South Asia and the Pacific Ocean: these will be the first to observe the show, at 5:45 Italian time. The highest point, that is when the ring of fire will be more visible, is expected in India at 8:40 Italian, while on the border between the Congo and the Democratic Republic of the Congo it will be possible to witness the phenomenon for longer.

However, NASA has prepared a page, reachable through this address, where you can get the exact times.

In our country, it will be visible only in part, but exclusively from the Center-South, but it will be a “modest partial eclipse”, as stated by many. In Rome, you can observe from 7:18 to 7:32 and in Syracuse at 7:25.

Unlike what happened previously, however, it will not be visible to the naked eye but tools will be needed to avoid permanent damage to vision.

