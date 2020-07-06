Tech News
Updated:

Annual electronic waste could reach 75 million tons by 2030

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

In 2014, humans have thrown about 44.4 million tons of electronic wastebattery-powered or electric devices such as laptops, smartphones and televisions. By 2030, that number is expected to rise to around 74.7 million tons, according to the Global E-Waste Monitor 2020.

These numbers are based on calculations of global electronics consumption, as well as simulations that take into account both sales and product life. Higher electronics consumption rates, as well as shorter life cycles for many devices, are contributing to the rapid accumulation. Furthermore, most people do not recycle their devices properly and safely. Of the 53.6 million tons of electronic waste generated in 2019, only 9.3 million tons, or 17.4%, were recycled.

These wastes may contain materials harmful to the environment: cadmium and mercury in laptops and smartphones and refrigerant chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons. In addition, electronic waste is also a source of plastic waste. These disused objects also contain so many recoverable precious metals (such as iron, copper and gold) that essentially represent an “urban mine”, says the report.

The value of raw materials in electronic waste in 2019, in fact, could reach 57 billion dollars, of which about 10 billion dollars are recovered through recycling.

