AniWeather is a new minimalist weather application, with good design and free

By Brian Adam
AniWeather is a new minimalist weather application, with good design and free

There are many applications to see the weather on Android, although there is always room for one more. Especially if it is free, simple and ad-free, like the new AniWeather, which can now be downloaded from Google Play.

AniWeather is an application to see the weather without complications and with a pleasant design, without extra frills. It is still an early version, although with all the basics: current situation, hourly forecast for the next 48 hours, 7-day forecast and graphics.

Simple weather forecast

Aniweather2

AniWeather is a weather application so simple that its assistant has only two steps to show you how it works. When you open it – and grant permission to access the location – you can already see the weather forecast without doing anything else. If you prefer, you can use a search engine to obtain weather forecast anywhere in the world.

AniWeather stands out for its simple design, in the same line as the weather forecast integrated in the Google search engine/application, with smooth animations that give the application its name. These animations tell you the current state of the weather visually, changing according to whether it is sunny, rainy or cloudy.

Apptime

Not only is the design simple, it is also very easy to use. There are no menus or complications, but all the information is accessible by sliding the screen to get to the other information panels. It has one for the hourly forecast for the next 48 hours, the seven-day forecast and weekly charts indicating the temperature, rainfall and wind speed in the last week.

AniWeather is a free, ad-free application that features a built-in “buy us a beer” purchase that serves as a donation and does not unlock any features. It is a good alternative for those who are looking for a beautiful and uncomplicated weather app, with the only downside that at the moment it does not have a widget.

AniWeather

Track | XDA

