Animated WhatsApp stickers are now available: so you can download them in beta

By Brian Adam
5
0

Animated WhatsApp stickers are now available: so you can download them in beta

One of the latest WhatsApp news has just made a public appearance: all beta users can not only view the animated stickers of the app but also they have available the first pack of stickers in the catalogue. ‘Playful Piyomaru’ premieres this type of content on the move.

After months of rumours, after the introduction in the application at the development level and after the reproduction began to appear for some users, WhatsApp has just activated those who have the beta the download and delivery of animated stickers. You just have to have the latest version in tests, go to the sticker shop and download the first pack in motion, that of the Piyomaru bird.

Download the first animated WhatsApp stickers

Animated Stickers Whatsapp Pack

The novelty has reached the beta of WhatsApp for Android and there is nothing to do to get it: just by updating to the latest version you can access the download of the first animated stickers. These stickers are starring Piyomaru, a nice yellow Japanese bird that was developed by the company Quan inc. for different social messaging platforms, including Facebook. That is why it is logical that now it lands on WhatsApp, not in vain the application offers other Facebook sticker packs.

Piyomaru’s animated stickers can be downloaded from the WhatsApp sticker library. For it:

  • Access any chat and click on the Emojis icon, the one that appears to the left of the text box.
  • Choose the stickers option, the square with the folded corner at the bottom right.
  • Click on the ‘+’ icon that appears in the line of stickers used: you will go to the WhatsApp ‘store’ (all stickers are free).
  • Download the ‘Playful Piyomaru’ pack. Do not move in the list, but they are animated: note that they weigh almost 3 MB (normal stickers usually do not exceed 500 KB).
Animated Stickers Whatsapp Pack This is how the complete pack is added if you receive an animated sticker

Once you add the Piyomaru stickers you can send them to any contact through the chats. Yes, you will only see the animation if you also have one of the last betas. In addition, and whenever they send you other stickers apart from those of Piyomaru, you can add them to your collection by clicking on the sticker, clicking on ‘See more’ and, finally, on ‘Download’.

WhatsApp has activated the first animated stickers, and it will be releasing more as the exchange system strengthens, also can be downloaded from Google Play. While it reaches the stable version you can download the beta from the Android store or install the APK from Apk Mirror.

Track | WaBetaInfo

