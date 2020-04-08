Animals take over the streets of India in quarantine for the coronavirus

In the capital New Delhi, groups of monkeys have taken advantage of the absence of humans and roam the streets of the city, especially near the presidential palace. Some primates are invading deserted office buildings, according to the local press.

Some primates are invading deserted office buildings, according to the local press.

The coronavirus pandemic has confined 1.3 billion Indians to their homes, so the animals take over the empty streets. In the capital, New Delhi, groups of monkeys have ignored the vigilance of the military guards and roam the neighborhood of the presidential palace, where the ministries and centers of power are located.

"They steal a lot, but they still don't threaten humans," explains a sentry at the palace entrance. Rhesus macaques are an endemic problem in the Indian capital, as they regularly deprive people of food.

Also, with confinement, some primates are invading deserted office buildings, according to local press.

You can read: The positive of the coronavirus: Chinese city prohibits eating cats and dogs after the pandemic

In Bombay (West), the country's economic center, you can see peacocks perched on parked cars, showing their magnificent plumage.

However, the usual stray animals in Indian cities are not the only ones that benefit from the confinement of humans, who are only allowed to go out for essential purchases.

In the small mountainous state of Sikkim (northeast), a Himalayan black bear last week ventured into a telecommunications office and wounded an engineer, Indian media reported.

Forest officials have also posted videos of elephants strolling through deserted streets with closed shops on social media.

But confinement can also come at a terrible cost to animals. Four horses, normally used to transport tourists by car near the Calcutta Victoria Memorial (east), have starved to death in recent days, animal advocates announced.

We recommend: More than 70% human diseases come from animals

About 115 of these horses have been left to their fate since the Indian government decreed a three-week confinement. "They are getting sick. We fear that many of them will die in the coming days if they do not receive food," Sushmita Roy, spokesperson for the organization Love and Care for Animals, told AFP.

With the cessation of their activity, the owners of these equines affirm that they no longer have money to support them. "We have difficulties feeding our family. How can we feed our horses?" Explained one of them, Sunny.

The army of cows, dogs and stray cats in Indian cities discovers an unprecedented freedom of movement in large megacities that are often bustling. But with the closure of restaurants and shops, there are no more food scraps left in the trash to survive.

The animal advocacy organization Posh Foundation, based out of Delhi, is receiving increasing calls alerting to abandoned or hungry animals. "Day after day, it is increasingly difficult" to feed them, says Aditi Badam, one of its members.