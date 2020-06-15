Animals capable of understanding arithmetic could also understand human language

Many types of birds, especially parrots, are able to make noises that resemble words from our language, even gorillas and chimpanzees can communicate using sign language. This indicates that, like humans, are these animals also capable of sophisticated mental processes?

According to many scholars of animal cognition, to understand the meaning of a word it is necessary to understand both the meaning of many other words and the existing connections between those words. In recent research, experts argue that testing an animal’s arithmetic skills can provide us with information about their ability to understand.

Small excursus: in the late 1800s, the German mathematician and philosopher Gottlob Frege sought to demonstrate that arithmetic was an objective science. Many philosophers and mathematicians of the time thought that arithmetic was simply an artefact of human psychology. In The Foundations of Arithmetic, therefore, Frege begins his study by logically analyzing the numbers. The key to this investigation, for humans, understood what it takes to answer the question “How many?”.

If someone is dealt a deck and asked “How many?” without specifying what you want to count, it would be difficult to understand what kind of answer you are looking for. What are you asking for? How many decks of cards? How many cards to take? How many ways to split the deck? On the other hand, if you ask “How many seeds are there?”, Answering “four” is proving not only to be able to count but to understand the existence of the object. Frege thought that the application of numeric labels depended on the ability to understand the connection between what is counted and the existence of the latter.

Going back to today: if animals are able to correctly answer the question “How many?” they could demonstrate that they understand the connection between the numerical quantity and the objects. For example, African grey parrots are creatures that demonstrate a wide range of arithmetic skills, as researcher Irene Pepperberg says with her subjects Alex and Griffin.

To test Alex’s arithmetic skills, Pepperberg showed him a series of objects on a tray, asking “How many?” for each of the objects. Asking “How many squares are there” Alex was can reliably provide the answer for amounts up to six. If the tray contained different quantities of coloured objects, including five red objects, and Alex was asked, “What colour am I” Alex was able to answer correctly by saying “red”.

While Pepperberg’s results are impressive, they are far from unique. Numerical abilities have been identified in many different species, particularly in chimpanzees. This shows us that these animals do not repeat random words, but understand what they see, understanding it. A question that will certainly be debated in the future.