ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Animals capable of understanding arithmetic could also understand human language

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ReviewsBrian Adam -

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Much of what is sought in a high-end for half the expected price

The Realme X series is the one that integrates its top of the range and after the Realme X50...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

SpaceX space suits get a "5 star" rating from astronauts

Together with the company that made history, conducted by SpaceX and NASA, the astronauts of the test flight Demo-2...
Read more
LaptopsBrian Adam -

Amazon Discounts: offer on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop with AMD Ryzen 5

Back on offer on Amazon on Huawei MateBook 13 laptop of the Chinese company, on which you can save...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

LG CX Review: the most complete TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X

LG has created one of the few televisions that are truly ready for the next-gen, with an excellent performance...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Xiaomi CC10: the first images of the successor to the Mi Note 10 Pro appear

We all know that Xiaomi is not a company that stands still, and that leaves several months between one...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Streaming does not return to normal: you pay the same but you see worse

From Netflix to Amazon, streaming platforms lowered the quality during the lockdown, but the return to normal was slow...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

20 years in prison for a man who raped his daughters

In the Central Criminal Court, a 75-year-old man from Co. Tipperary was sentenced to twenty years in prison for...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Animals capable of understanding arithmetic could also understand human language

Many types of birds, especially parrots, are able to make noises that resemble words from our language, even gorillas and chimpanzees can communicate using sign language. This indicates that, like humans, are these animals also capable of sophisticated mental processes?

According to many scholars of animal cognition, to understand the meaning of a word it is necessary to understand both the meaning of many other words and the existing connections between those words. In recent research, experts argue that testing an animal’s arithmetic skills can provide us with information about their ability to understand.

Small excursus: in the late 1800s, the German mathematician and philosopher Gottlob Frege sought to demonstrate that arithmetic was an objective science. Many philosophers and mathematicians of the time thought that arithmetic was simply an artefact of human psychology. In The Foundations of Arithmetic, therefore, Frege begins his study by logically analyzing the numbers. The key to this investigation, for humans, understood what it takes to answer the question “How many?”.

If someone is dealt a deck and asked “How many?” without specifying what you want to count, it would be difficult to understand what kind of answer you are looking for. What are you asking for? How many decks of cards? How many cards to take? How many ways to split the deck? On the other hand, if you ask “How many seeds are there?”, Answering “four” is proving not only to be able to count but to understand the existence of the object. Frege thought that the application of numeric labels depended on the ability to understand the connection between what is counted and the existence of the latter.

Going back to today: if animals are able to correctly answer the question “How many?” they could demonstrate that they understand the connection between the numerical quantity and the objects. For example, African grey parrots are creatures that demonstrate a wide range of arithmetic skills, as researcher Irene Pepperberg says with her subjects Alex and Griffin.

To test Alex’s arithmetic skills, Pepperberg showed him a series of objects on a tray, asking “How many?” for each of the objects. Asking “How many squares are there” Alex was can reliably provide the answer for amounts up to six. If the tray contained different quantities of coloured objects, including five red objects, and Alex was asked, “What colour am I” Alex was able to answer correctly by saying “red”.

While Pepperberg’s results are impressive, they are far from unique. Numerical abilities have been identified in many different species, particularly in chimpanzees. This shows us that these animals do not repeat random words, but understand what they see, understanding it. A question that will certainly be debated in the future.

More Articles Like This

Recreate, on Earth thanks to lasers, the miniature shock waves of a supernova

Science Brian Adam -
When a massive star dies, explodes in a supernova. Powerful shock waves that throw cosmic rays or highly energetic particles into the universe. The...
Read more

US fighter jet crashes in Britain

Latest news Brian Adam -
London: A US Air Force fighter jet has crashed off the coast of Yorkshire during a training flight. According to the International News...
Read more

Why salads are the biggest source of food poisoning and what to do to avoid it

Health Brian Adam -
Just over a year ago, the United States saw the largest outbreak of E. coli since 2006; affecting at least 98 people in more...
Read more

A species of reptile with a horn on its nose was found after more than a hundred years

Top Stories Brian Adam -
After more than a hundred years, a kind of has been found dragon-shaped reptile, small in size, which has a small horn on the...
Read more

A woman who has made 200 leaves worldwide

Top Stories Brian Adam -
London: There are people in the world who are happy to promote others. Holly Tucker is a British businessman, entrepreneur, and small business...
Read more

Ancient crocodiles also ran on both legs, experts said

Top Stories Brian Adam -
South Korea: Experts have reported the amazing news that millions of years ago, even crocodiles used to walk on two legs like an ostrich...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY