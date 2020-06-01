The Animal Gardens in Dublin will reopen tomorrow for the first time in two and a half months.

Visitors will, however, be severely restricted by new health and safety rules introduced as a result of the crown virus crisis.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance and no more than 500 people will be allowed into the zoo at any one time.

In a statement, the zoo said that this number of people is only 10% of what is normally present this year.

It was also stated that a one-way visitor walking route is being implemented.